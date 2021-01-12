Mini-Stories: Volume 10

In this set of short stories, 99% Invisible producers talked with host Roman Mars about everything from climate-changing sheep to the persistent urban legend behind the invention of a space pen.

Sea Sheep by Emmett FitzGerald

Off the shore of Scotland lies an array of islands that have remarkably fertile soil, so it’s not surprise that most Orkney islanders are farmers or herders. But over the centuries, one island in particular has evolved to keep livestock in a highly unusual way. This northernmost island, North Ronaldsay, is home to around 50 human beings and 2,000 sheep. In the 19th century, the islanders made a strange infrastructural decision that shifted how their animals ate and is currently changing the way people think about livestock and climate change.

In the 19th century, the islanders built a stone wall around the edge of the island in order to confine their sheep flock to the shoreline. The idea was to prevent the sheep from grazing the pasture in the center of the island, which was reserved for cows. Instead the sheep of North Ronaldsay have spent the last 150 years eating nothing but seaweed.

In fact, these sheep are one of only two land animals to subsist entirely on seaweed, the other being the marine iguanas of the Galapagos. The animals have evolved to the point where the washed up kelp is their preferred diet — and it has changed them. Among other things, this has impacted their desirability among consumers. “The sheep’s peculiar diet gives their meat a fuller, more gamey flavor,” explains islander Allison Duncan. “And it’s really sought after now, not only by local chefs in Orkney but also in big London hotels … it’s quite a delicacy.”

In recent years, though, the seaweed-eating sheep of Orkney have gotten famous for something other than their flavor. It turns out that eating seaweed dramatically reduces the amount of methane that sheep (or cows) produce, making the sheep of North Ronaldsay some of the most climate friendly livestock on the planet. And so scientists around the world have looked into the sheep of Orkney to see how they might successfully introduce seaweed into the diet of livestock worldwide. “We would be really proud if scientists could learn from how our sheep are digesting seaweed and producing less methane,” says Duncan, which could “help all farmers reduce their carbon footprint and could give us a good bit of publicity” as well.

If you visit North Ronaldsay you’ll find the sheep patiently waiting at the shoreline for a wave to bring them dinner. Still, it’s a constant struggle to keep them confined to the shore and ensure that they continue to eat in this climate-friendly way — plus, their systems have adapted to their diet, so much so that hopping the wall and eating grass can harm them. Thus, the continued existence of this flock depends on a very old wall. Over the years, some people have left the island and wall maintenance has gotten harder with fewer folks around to work on it.

So, a few years ago, the islanders decided to hire a new, full-time communal sheep warden — 28-year-old marine biologist Sian Tarrant — to try and make sure that the sheep don’t get through the wall. Sian spends her days circling the island, fixing holes in the stone wall. “We have to block up every hole because as soon as a sheep finds a gap, he will tell his friends and before you know it, they’re all on the grass or in your garden!” She says. “You see, sheep are very curious animals and for them, the grass is always greener on the other side!”