Constitution Breakdown #2: Rep. Sharice Davids

This is the second episode of our ongoing series breaking down the U.S. Constitution.

This month, Roman and Elizabeth discuss Article One, alongside Representative Sharice Davids.

Rep. Davids, raised by a single mother who served 20 years in the Army, worked her way from Johnson County Community College to a law degree at Cornell as a first-generation college student. She built a career in economic and community development, including serving as a White House Fellow under President Obama, before becoming one of the first two Native American women in Congress. Since then, she has focused on putting Kansans first, fighting special interests, and expanding access to affordable health care.

Elizabeth also explains how the Supreme Court’s “major questions doctrine” could decide whether Trump’s sweeping use of tariffs under emergency powers is constitutional.