Episode PB 09

The Power Broker #9: Majora Carter

Cities

This is the ninth official episode of our ongoing series breaking down the 1974 Pulitzer Prize winning book, The Power Broker by our hero Robert Caro.

This week, Roman and Elliott also sit down with Majora Carter, an urban revitalization strategist and real estate developer from the South Bronx. Growing up, she always viewed the neighborhood as a place she had to leave in order to find success. But as she got older, she began to undo some of Robert Moses’ legacy, like building Hunt’s Point Riverside Park along the Bronx River. She is a champion for bettering neighborhoods like the South Bronx, so that they are places where people want to remain—even when they have been ruined by a tyrant.

On today’s show, Elliott Kalan and Roman Mars will cover the third section of Part 6 (Chapter 35 through Chapter 38), discussing the major story beats and themes.

Credits

This episode is produced by Isabel Angell, edited by committee, music by Swan Real, and mixed by Dara Hirsch.

