If you’ve never heard the podcast Song Exploder, then you are missing out, because it’s the perfect concept for a podcast. Hrishikesh Hirway interviews musical artists and gets them to break down a song into its component parts and talk about how it all came together. Here at 99pi, we all love Song Exploder, so in a meeting a few months back we asked ourselves: “What if we tried to do that with one of our own songs?”

As you might know, we have our own composer here at 99pi named Sean Real who works with the producers to score our episodes with original music that she writes and records right here in Oakland. She has created over 300 amazing original songs for 99pi to date! So this week, we are bringing you a tribute to one of our favorite shows, and to our favorite composer, Sean.

Naturally, we unanimously agreed to call this episode Sean Exploder! It’s the story of a song that Sean wrote for 99pi alum Avery Trufelman. It’s called The Loom and it’s the first song in Avery’s spinoff series Articles of Interest. To tell the story of that song, we start out this episode at the beginning of Avery and Sean’s relationship … and while you’re listening to that story, be sure to check out this other new release:

Big news, beautiful audio nerds! 99pi just dropped an album: you can find Sean Real & Their 99% Orchestra’s Vinyl 7″ and Mp3 download in our store here! Sean painstakingly selected and arranged a series of classic tracks for this excellent collection.

Side A:

1. Roamin’ Mars Satellite (280 Half Measures)

2. Alvar Aalto (265 The Pool & the Stream)

3. Beaux Arts (200 Miss Manhattan)

4. The Loom (Articles of Interest #1)

Side B:

5. One Man News Outlet (327 A Year in the Dark)

6. Public Body (200 Miss Manhattan)

7. Move Entire Cities (293 Managed Retreat)

Composed & Produced by Sean Real

Mastered by Piper Payne

Album Art by Courtney Riddle