Episode

The Power Broker #06: Mike Schur

Category

Cities

Producer

This is the sixth official episode of our ongoing series breaking down the 1974 Pulitzer Prize winning book, The Power Broker by our hero Robert Caro.

Mike SchurThis week, Roman and Elliott sit down with Mike Schur, who created the critically acclaimed NBC comedy The Good Place, and co-created Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn 99, Rutherford Falls, and Netflix’s upcoming, A Classic Spy. Prior to Parks, Michael spent four years as a writer-producer on the Emmy Award-winning NBC hit The Office.

Mike also happens to be a big fan of The Power Broker, and has cited the book as his inspiration behind Parks & Rec.

On today’s show, Elliott Kalan and Roman Mars will cover the first part of Part 5 of the book (Chapters 25 through Chapter 26), discussing the major story beats and themes.

Join the discussion on Discord and our Subreddit.

The 99% Invisible Breakdown: The Power…

Article

The 99% Invisible Breakdown: The Power Broker

Credits

This episode is produced by Isabel Angell, edited by committee, music by Swan Real, and mixed by Dara Hirsch.

Leave a Comment

Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Cities

All Categories

Minimize Maximize

Playlist