Episode PB 12

The Power Broker #12: Robert Caro

Category

Cities

Producer

This is the twelfth official episode of our ongoing series breaking down the 1974 Pulitzer Prize winning book, The Power Broker by our hero Robert Caro.

We’ve waited until the evening to see how splendid the day has been, and for this final installment, there was only one guest truly worthy of the last slot: Robert Caro. This time, he discusses the book’s lasting legacy, parallels to today, and how he decided on the last line of the book.

This week, Elliott and Roman also cover the final section of Part 7 (Chapter 47 through Chapter 50), discussing the major story beats and themes.

To those of you who turned every page with us: thank you.

If you finished The Power Broker with us (or know someone who did), get the 99PI Power Broker challenge coin to commemorate your achievement! Visit 99pi.org/store to get the challenge coin and other 99PI merch.

Join the discussion on Discord and our Subreddit.

The 99% Invisible Breakdown: The Power…

Article

The 99% Invisible Breakdown: The Power Broker

Credits

This episode is produced by Isabel Angell, edited by committee, music by Swan Real, and mixed by Dara Hirsch.

Leave a Comment

Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Cities

All Categories

Minimize Maximize

Playlist