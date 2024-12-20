The Power Broker #12: Robert Caro

This is the twelfth official episode of our ongoing series breaking down the 1974 Pulitzer Prize winning book, The Power Broker by our hero Robert Caro.

We’ve waited until the evening to see how splendid the day has been, and for this final installment, there was only one guest truly worthy of the last slot: Robert Caro. This time, he discusses the book’s lasting legacy, parallels to today, and how he decided on the last line of the book.

This week, Elliott and Roman also cover the final section of Part 7 (Chapter 47 through Chapter 50), discussing the major story beats and themes.

To those of you who turned every page with us: thank you.

