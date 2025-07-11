Roman Mars’s Guide to San Francisco

In this bonus episode sponsored by Get Your Guide, Roman shares some of his favorite stories about San Francisco, the city in his backyard, starting with the most famous building in the city.

Over the course of the tour, we’ll visit the once-hated, now-largely-beloved Transamerica Pyramid and view (in some cases literal) sides of the arguments for and against; pass through POPOs (which stands for “publicly owned private spaces”), including plazas, terraces, atriums, little parks, and even rooftop parks … and discuss four key criteria that make small urban spaces work; walk by a slightly leaning tower that is locally famous for an apparently intractable tilt; and then wrap things up over Roman’s favorite work of large-scale engineering: the Golden Gate Bridge, complete with its own Half Way to Hell Club, made up of workers who fell whole working on its construction but were saved by a net below.

