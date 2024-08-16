The Power Broker #08: Shiloh Frederick

This is the eighth official episode of our ongoing series breaking down the 1974 Pulitzer Prize winning book, The Power Broker by our hero Robert Caro.

This week, Roman and Elliott also sit down with Shiloh Frederick. Born and raised in New York City, Shiloh is a writer and influencer who shares her love of the city’s history and architecture on Instagram and TikTok. Last year, she chronicled her rather ambitious plan to read The Power Broker in 30 days, and her viral videos about her endeavor ended up making some real change in the city.

On today’s show, Elliott Kalan and Roman Mars will cover the third section of Part 6 (Chapter 33 through Chapter 34), discussing the major story beats and themes.

NEWS: We’ve got 99PI Power Broker Breakdown merch! Visit 99pi.org/store.

Join the discussion on Discord and our Subreddit.