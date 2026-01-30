Constitution Breakdown #6: Adam Liptak

This is is the fifth episode of our ongoing series breaking down the U.S. Constitution. This month, Roman and Elizabeth discuss Article III, which establishes the judicial branch, alongside New York Times chief legal affairs correspondent Adam Liptak.

Mr. Liptak’s deep of knowledge of the Supreme Court and Article III comes from 25 years on the beat. He talks about the legacy of the Roberts Court, why reforming the Court is so difficult, and what surprises people about the behind-the-scenes of the Supreme Court. His column Sidebar comes out for the Times biweekly.