The Memory Palace…Book!

Back in 2008, Nate DiMeo started a podcast called The Memory Palace. Each episode of the show wrapped a little known piece of history inside one of Nate’s poetic essays. His stories have a remarkable way of combining facts with insight to call to mind forgotten moments from the past. And now, after 15 years of podcasting, he’s releasing a new book also titled The Memory Palace: True Short Stories of the Past. The book features a collection of some of the most memorable stories from the show as well as a few new ones. Today, we’re talking with Nate DiMeo about adapting his stories to print and what he thinks is at the heart of a Memory Palace story. We’re also cracking open the Memory Palace archives to play two 99% Invisible favorites. In Below, From Above, Nate tells the story of the everyday laborers who toiled under extreme conditions to build The Brooklyn Bridge. And in Distance, Nate tells a very short story about Samuel Morse and how the death of a loved one might’ve changed the way we communicate forever. These quintessential Memory Palace stories remind us of our shared mortality and the deep, empathetic imagination it takes to understand the past.The Memory Palace: True Short Stories of the Past

comes out November 19th and will be available everywhere books are sold. We highly recommend you check it out!