Episode 631

The Return of Con Law

Category

History

Producer

In President Trump’s first term, Roman Mars treated the U.S. Constitution like a warm blanket, something to turn to for comfort as Trump stomped all over the country’s laws and centuries of precedence. Roman even enlisted his neighbor and constitutional law professor, Elizabeth Joh, to co-host the podcast What Trump Can Teach Us About Con Law

But in Trump’s second term, Elizabeth says we the people must act as the warm blanket to the Constitution, lending it support and affirming our belief in its importance. And in order to do that, we must understand it.

And so we bring you The 99% Invisible Breakdown: The Constitution.

Each month, Roman and Elizabeth will tackle a different section of this 7600-word document so we can treat the Constitution as a text to be analyzed, dissecting its meaning and understanding the historical context and present-day applications. The second half of each episode will be an installment of What Trump Can Teach Us About Con Law, where we look at a recent event through the lens of constitutional law.

Credits

This episode was produced by Elizabeth Joe, Isabel Angel, and me, Roman Mars. Mixed by Martin Gonzalez.

You can find us online at Learnconlaw.com.

Our theme music is provided by Doomtree Records, the Midwest hip hop Collective. You can find out more about Doomtree Records, get merch and learn about who’s on tour at Doomtree.net. Additional music by Swan Rial and Epidemic Sound.

We are part of the Sirius XM podcast family.

Leave a Comment

Share

More in History

All Categories

Minimize Maximize

Playlist