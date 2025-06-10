The Return of Con Law

In President Trump’s first term, Roman Mars treated the U.S. Constitution like a warm blanket, something to turn to for comfort as Trump stomped all over the country’s laws and centuries of precedence. Roman even enlisted his neighbor and constitutional law professor, Elizabeth Joh, to co-host the podcast What Trump Can Teach Us About Con Law.

But in Trump’s second term, Elizabeth says we the people must act as the warm blanket to the Constitution, lending it support and affirming our belief in its importance. And in order to do that, we must understand it.

And so we bring you The 99% Invisible Breakdown: The Constitution.

Each month, Roman and Elizabeth will tackle a different section of this 7600-word document so we can treat the Constitution as a text to be analyzed, dissecting its meaning and understanding the historical context and present-day applications. The second half of each episode will be an installment of What Trump Can Teach Us About Con Law, where we look at a recent event through the lens of constitutional law.