Unbuilding the Terrace

Infrastructure

All across the country thousands of people are living in locations that regularly flood, and many of these places will only get more flood-prone as the climate continues to change. Residents who live in these danger zones are often trapped in a demoralizing loop—flooding, rebuilding, and praying each time that the pattern doesn’t repeat. However in some neighborhoods the government is trying a different approach. They’re buying out flood-prone homes and helping residents relocate to higher ground. But what’s it like for residents to fight like hell for help, and the only help on offer means leaving the place they love?

Not Built For This is a 6-part mini-series from 99% Invisible, with new episodes on Tuesdays and Fridays in the 99% Invisible feed. Listen wherever you get your podcasts.

This episode was reported and produced by Emmett Fitzgerald, along with producers Jayson De Leon and Sofie Kodner, and managing editor Delaney Hall. Further invaluable editing from Christopher Johnson, Joe Rosenberg, Kelly Prime, and the bossman Roman Mars. Mix and sound design by Martín Gonzalez. Theme and original music by George Langford from Actual Magic with additional music by Swan Real. Fact checking by Liz Boyd. Series art by Aaron Nestor.

Emmett spoke with Trameka Rankins of Lake Charles, Louisiana, Anna Weber of the Natural Resources Defense Council, Pat Forbes of the Louisiana Office of Community Development, and Jennifer Cobian of Calcasieu Parish.

We also spoke with Roishetta Ozane, climate activist and founder of the Vessel Project, an incredible organization doing climate justice work and grassroots disaster relief in Lake Charles.

