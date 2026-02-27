Constitution Breakdown #7: California AG Rob Bonta

This is the seventh episode of our ongoing series breaking down the U.S. Constitution. This month, Roman and Elizabeth discuss Article IV, which outlines the relationship between states and between states and the federal government. They add the 10th Amendment to the conversation, because that also talks about the states.

Then, California Attorney General Rob Bonta joins to talk about how his office is using Article IV and the 10th Amendment to protect the state from federal overreach. California has sued the federal government more than 55 times since Trump took office for a second time, for things like withholding federal funding and deploying the National Guard without consent of the state. Attorney General Bonta talks about some of these lawsuits, how he works with attorneys general in other blue states, and why he believes the Constitution is on their side.