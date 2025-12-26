Constitution Breakdown #5: Dr. Tom Frieden

This is is the fifth episode of our ongoing series breaking down the U.S. Constitution. This month, Roman and Elizabeth first talk through Article Two, which establishes the executive branch, section by section. Elizabeth explains the constitutional powers and limitations of the presidency, including hiring and firing, impeachment, pardons, and presidential duties — and how President Trump and the current Supreme Court are upending those powers.

Then, Dr. Tom Frieden, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under President Obama, joins the show. He talks about the experience of being a highly trained expert in an inherently political institution within the executive branch. Dr. Frieden was also the New York City Public Health Commissioner under Mayor Bloomberg from 2002 to 2009, and he discusses the difference between running a city and a federal health agency.

Dr. Frieden is now the Executive Director of the global health nonprofit Resolve to Save Lives and the author of The Formula for Better Health: How to Save Millions of Lives—Including Your Own. His career spans infectious disease control, large-scale public health policy, and the practical realities of running agencies with very different levels of independence and authority.