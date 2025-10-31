Constitution Breakdown #3: Sen. Elizabeth Warren

This is the third episode of our ongoing series breaking down the U.S. Constitution.

This month, Roman and Elizabeth dive into Article One, Sections 8 through 10, which spells out what Congress can and cannot do. They unpack everything from the Commerce Clause to the taxing and spending powers, the Necessary and Proper Clause, and even a few long-forgotten quirks like letters of marque and reprisal.

Then, Senator Elizabeth Warren joins to talk about Congress’s “power of the purse,” how it’s being challenged under President Trump, and what it means for the balance of power between the legislative and executive branches.

Elizabeth Warren is a fearless consumer advocate and the senior senator from Massachusetts. In her 13 years in the United States Senate, Senator Warren has used her platform to hold some of the nation’s largest corporations and most powerful government agencies accountable for waste, fraud, and abuse. Senator Warren currently serves as the Ranking Member — the top Democrat — on the Senate Banking Committee.

As a law professor for more than 30 years, Warren taught courses on commercial law, contracts, and bankruptcy, and has written more than a hundred articles and eleven books, including four national best-sellers, This Fight Is Our Fight, A Fighting Chance, The Two-Income Trap, and All Your Worth.