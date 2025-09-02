The 99PI Anniversary Special: 15 for 15

This year marks the 15th anniversary of 99% Invisible! If our little design podcast were a person, it would be old enough to have a provisional driver’s license in some states or celebrate a quinceañera. Since we first launched on September 3rd, 2010, we’ve spent 15 years telling stories about design, architecture, and the choices we make that shape our world. That’s 15 years of taking the time to stop and read the plaque, and 15 years of you, our incredible listeners, sending us the most amazing observations about the built environment that we never would have noticed on our own.

To celebrate this milestone, we decided to do something a little different. Instead of our usual deep dive into one particular design story, Roman Mars is answering 15 eclectic questions submitted by listeners and staff – questions about the show, about design, and about Roman himself. This anniversary episode offers a behind-the-scenes look at the stories and people that have made 99% Invisible what it is today. It’s our way of celebrating all the invisible things that have become a little more visible over the past decade and a half.