Service Request #5: Is My Car in a Lot of Trouble?

A brightly lit, entirely empty 7-Eleven parking lot in Brooklyn looked like a miracle to Kelly Prime. The 99% Invisible editor and her friends just needed a quick spot to leave their 2011 Mazda 6 while grabbing takeout next door. Fifteen minutes later, the car was gone. Assuming it was stolen, Prime asked the store clerk for help, only to learn the vehicle had been towed. A quick search of the store’s Google reviews revealed a long list of drivers who had experienced the exact same rapid disappearance.

The incident left Kelly wondering how a business could legally snatch a car and hold it for an arbitrary ransom in a dark lot. Today’s episode investigates the opaque and highly lucrative world of predatory towing, a specific practice where companies actively hunt for vehicles to impound and then demand inflated fees from desperate owners.

Peering into the mechanics of these private property impounds reveals a massive regulatory gray area. Tom Berry, a retired Detroit police lieutenant and current fraud investigator, has seen the towing industry from every angle. He notes that while many companies operate ethically, others rely on aggressive tactics like the use of spotters. These are local residents paid by tow companies to monitor private lots. When a driver parks and walks off the premises, the spotter calls the tow truck and takes a cut of the profit. In many cities, this neighborhood surveillance network is entirely legal.

The aggressive nature of this business model takes a toll on the people behind the wheel. Shane Nation began driving a tow truck in Detroit at sixteen for a company notorious for its predatory tactics. He spent entire shifts idling near a hospital, waiting for spotters to flag visitors who parked in an adjacent apartment complex. The company trained drivers on how to handle angry owners and deflect police inquiries. Nation eventually left the company after experiencing a crisis of conscience, exhausted by the constant hostility and the reality of taking cars from people who clearly could not afford the fees.

When Kelly and her friends finally tracked down her Mazda at an impound lot a mile away, they faced a bizarre negotiation. Despite a posted sign listing a set fee, the attendant demanded an arbitrary, much higher amount because the office was “technically closed.” They eventually haggled the price down to the exact amount of cash they had on hand. This kind of fluid pricing is common. The towing industry is governed by a patchwork of state laws, and roughly half of all states lack basic consumer protections like fee caps or rules against kickbacks. Towers can easily inflate storage fees by delaying the release of a vehicle, sometimes hoping the owner will default so the car can be sold at auction.

Ultimately, when a vehicle gets hooked, the system is designed to force the driver’s hand. Fighting the charge or waiting a few days to gather paperwork usually just allows daily storage costs to multiply. It is an industry built almost entirely on leverage, relying on the simple fact that people desperately need their cars back.

What infrastructure mystery keeps you up at night? Submit your Service Request by recording a voice memo with your question and emailing it to [email protected].

Service Request is a production of 99% Invisible and Campside Media.