Episode BrCL 01

Constitution Breakdown #1: Nikole Hannah-Jones

History

This is the first official episode of our ongoing series breaking down the U.S. Constitution.

This month, Roman and Elizabeth discuss the Preamble, alongside Nikole Hannah-Jones.

Nikole Hannah-Jones (by Regina Fleming)

Nikole is an investigative reporter for the New York Times Magazine and the Knight Chair in Race and Journalism at Howard University. She is most known for creating the 1619 Project, which posits that every aspect of America was shaped in some way by slavery and its legacy. She wrote about the Preamble in her opening essay for the 1619 Project, and brings an important perspective to the nation’s founding document.

Also, Elizabeth explains that while the United States generally does not allow a standing army to be used against civilians, Trump has been exploiting an exception to keep troops in Los Angeles to protect ICE agents — with terrifying implications.

Credits

This episode was produced by Isabel Angel and edited by committee. Music by Swan Real and from Doomtree Records. Mix by Martín Gonzalez. 

