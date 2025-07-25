Constitution Breakdown #1: Nikole Hannah-Jones

This is the first official episode of our ongoing series breaking down the U.S. Constitution.

This month, Roman and Elizabeth discuss the Preamble, alongside Nikole Hannah-Jones.

Nikole is an investigative reporter for the New York Times Magazine and the Knight Chair in Race and Journalism at Howard University. She is most known for creating the 1619 Project, which posits that every aspect of America was shaped in some way by slavery and its legacy. She wrote about the Preamble in her opening essay for the 1619 Project, and brings an important perspective to the nation’s founding document.

Also, Elizabeth explains that while the United States generally does not allow a standing army to be used against civilians, Trump has been exploiting an exception to keep troops in Los Angeles to protect ICE agents — with terrifying implications.