Episode 642

Replaceable You

Category

Technology

Producer

In 2003, when Roman was working at KALW in San Francisco a book called Stiff: The Curious Lives of Human Cadavers by Mary Roach came across his desk. The book was a deeply researched and deeply funny exploration of human cadavers and their contributions to science. Roman booked Mary Roach for her first media interview.

Over the years Roach has continued to release some of the funniest science books on the market. Her latest book Replaceable You: Adventures in Human Anatomy is all about designing replacement parts for the worn out and diseased parts of the human body. Roman and Mary sat down to talk about what makes designing body parts so difficult and why pigs are the go to organisms for replacement organs.

Credits

This episode was produced by Jeyca Medina Gleason and edited by Christopher Johnson. Mix by Martín Gonzalez. Music by Swan Real.

