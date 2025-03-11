What We’re Reading

After we finished up The Power Broker, a bunch of people were asking us what other books we’d been reading. A group of us got together and presented some of our recent favorites, and the choices were so good and surprising and charming, we’re now sharing it widely.
Here are the books covered in this episode:
- Lasha’s book: Usha’s Pickle Digest by Usha R Prabakaran
- Chris’s books: What It Takes by Richard Ben Cramer (and The Power Broker by Robert Caro 😁)
- Vivian’s books: Orbital by Samantha Harvey, Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar, Amusing Ourselves to Death by Neil Postman, and How to End a Love Story by Yulin Kuang
- Jayson’s books: Hoppity Frog by Emma Parrish (for the kids), Scattered Snows, to the North: Poems by Carl Philips, and Blackouts by Justin Torres
- Joe’s book: Plunkitt of Tammany Hall by George Washington Plunkitt
- Roman’s book: The Pine Barrens by John McPhee
