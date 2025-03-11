Episode 619

What We’re Reading

Category

Objects

Producer

After we finished up The Power Broker, a bunch of people were asking us what other books we’d been reading. A group of us got together and presented some of our recent favorites, and the choices were so good and surprising and charming, we’re now sharing it widely.

To hear new 99PI episodes ad-free (and the occasional bonus content), subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+.

Here are the books covered in this episode:

Leave a Comment

Share

More in Objects

All Categories

Minimize Maximize

Playlist