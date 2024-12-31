Hyperfixed: Dylan’s Supermarket Cold Case

We’ve all got problems. Sometimes your problem is a massive roadblock in your life, or maybe it’s this little thing that quietly annoys you that you’ve learned to grudgingly put up with. But regardless of the size of your problem, it would be so great if someone would just fix it for you. Not just fix it, hyperfix it.

Whatever the problem, Alex Goldman — reporter, radio producer, and overconfident idiot — will get to the bottom of it (if there’s a bottom to be found. Results may vary). You may remember Alex as the former co-host of Reply All. When a 99PI listener couldn’t play the show on his Mazda car stereo, Alex and his super tech support team helped us track down the issue and create a special Mazda-friendly podcast feed, which we still publish to today.

Today, we’re playing a great story from Alex and his new show, Hyperfixed. Alex investigates why there’s no door in a place where there really should be a door. You’ll never shop for sour cream or shredded mozzarella the same way again.

There are new episodes of Hyperfixed every other week and bonus episodes on the off weeks. You can learn more about the show and sign up to be a premium member at hyperfixedpod.com.