Roman, Elliott, and Robert Caro: Live in Conversation

For 50 years, The Power Broker has remained a landmark biography, transforming how people see former New York City Parks Commissioner Robert Moses. If you’ve been listening to 99% Invisible’sPower Broker Breakdown, you’re familiar with the story.

To celebrate The Power Broker’s 50th anniversary, the New York Historical Society created a special exhibit showcasing materials from Caro’s archives. It includes pages from early drafts with edits from Robert Gottlieb, as well as handwritten notes from Caro’s interviews. It’s a must-visit for fans of the book and anyone interested in the story of power and urban transformation. Roman Mars and his Power Broker Breakdown co-host Elliott Kalan were invited to attend the exhibit and interview the man himself, Robert Caro, live on stage. Enjoy this recording of their conversation, and if you’re in New York, make a trip to the New York Historical Society to see the exhibit for yourself.