On July 10th, 2015, a police officer in Prairie View Texas pulled over a 28-year-old black woman named Sandra Bland for not signaling before a turn. The traffic stop quickly turned hostile and there was a confrontation between the officer about her smoking in her car. Many people have probably seen the footage of this arrest. It’s pretty disturbing. The officer drags Bland out of the car and threatens her with a taser. He then arrests her and takes her to jail where she tragically dies three days later. Bland’s death was ruled a suicide, but her treatment at the hands of the police sparked outrage across the country.

About a year later, the magazine the Nation published an article trying to analyze everything that went wrong leading up to her arrest. They focused not just on the incident itself, but her entire life’s history. Her experiences with unemployment, poverty, and mental illness. When legal historian and Professor of Law, Sarah Seo, read about this encounter, it struck her that the car itself has been at the center of the systematic ways in which Black people are discriminated against and treated unequally in the justice system. When Americans think of freedom, they often picture the open road. Yet nowhere are we more likely to encounter the long arm of the law than in our cars. Sarah Seo reveals how the rise of the automobile led us to accept—and expect—pervasive police power. As her book Policing the Open Road makes clear, this radical transformation in the nature and meaning of American freedom has had far-reaching political and legal consequences.

Before the twentieth century, most Americans rarely came into contact with police officers. But with more and more drivers behind the wheel, police departments rapidly expanded their forces and increased officers’ authority to stop citizens who violated traffic laws. The Fourth Amendment—the constitutional protection against unreasonable searches and seizures—did not effectively shield individuals from government intrusion while driving. Instead, jurists interpreted the amendment narrowly. In a society dependent on cars, everyone (the law-breaking and law-abiding alike) would be subject to discretionary policing. Ultimately, Seo’s remarkable book shows how procedures designed to safeguard us on the road actually undermined the nation’s commitment to equal protection before the law.