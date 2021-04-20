Episode 440

La Brega in Levittown

On the show this week, we’re bringing you an episode of a new podcast called, La Brega. And to tell us all about the series is Alana Cassanova-Burgess. Casanova-Burgess traces back the story of the boom and bust of Levittown, a massive suburb that was founded on the idea of bringing the American middle-class lifestyle to Puerto Rico during a time of great change on the island. Casanova-Burgess (herself the granddaughter of an early Levittown resident) explores what the presence of a Levittown in Puerto Rico tells us about the promises of the American Dream in Puerto Rico.

La Brega is a co-production of WNYC Studios and Futuro Studios. This episode is available in Spanish as well, and you can listen to that on whatever platform you hear your podcasts, through La Brega’s podcast feed.

Created by a team of Puerto Rican journalists, producers, musicians, and artists from the island and diaspora; hosted by On the Media’s Alana Casanova-Burgess. La Brega is a co-production from WNYC Studios and Futuro Studios.

This episode was produced by Alana Cassanova-Burgess, with help from Mark Pagan.

It was edited by Luis Trelles, Marlon Bishop, and Mark Pagan. Fact-checking by Istra Pacheco.

Engineering for the series is by Stephanie Lebow, Leah Shaw Dameron, and Elisheba Ittoop.

Original music was composed by Balún, and our theme song is by IFE. Additional music from Frankie Reyes. Art for this piece was done by Fernando Norat.

Leadership support for La Brega is provided by the Jonathan Logan Family Foundation and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, with additional support provided by Amy Liss.

Deep gratitude to WNYC’s Andy Lanset for his generosity with archival tape. Thanks also to Rebeca Ibarra and Yarimar Bonilla for their ears, and to Carmelo Esterrich, Francisco Rodriguez Suarez and Myrmarie Graw Gonzalez for their expertise. And special thanks to Sophia and Lucinda Bordali, and Olga Casanova-Burgess. Thanks also to Ezequiel Rodriguez Andino.

