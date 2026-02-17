Los Algodones, a small town on the northern tip of Mexico, has earned the nickname “Molar City.” Every year, over a million people (mostly American retirees) cross the border into this community of 7,000 residents. They are not there for the beaches or the culture, but for the nearly one thousand dentists who have set up shop within a few square blocks. Driven by the high cost of healthcare in the United States, these medical tourists seek dental procedures that cost significantly less than they would at home.

The experience of entering Los Algodones is a stark contrast to the typical border narrative. Tourists park on the American side and walk across, often greeted immediately by street promoters known as “jaladores.” These promoters, who compete for commissions, vie for the attention of incoming visitors, directing them to specific clinics, pharmacies, or optical shops.

The town was not always a medical hub. Its name, which means “cotton plants,” references its history as a farming community. After policy changes and water shortages dried up the agricultural industry in the mid-20th century, the economy shifted toward alcohol and entertainment, catering to soldiers and locals from nearby Yuma, Arizona. The transformation into Molar City began in the 1960s with Dr. Bernardo Magaña, a dentist who recognized the potential of the American market. Magaña established the first clinic and eventually encouraged other dentists to move to the area to meet the overwhelming demand.

As the town’s reputation grew, Magaña, serving as a municipal leader, began shifting the local economy away from bars and toward medicine. He worked to clean up the town’s image, replacing cantinas with clinics and pharmacies, and organizing large welcome parties to attract “snowbirds” who migrate south for the winter.

Today, the town is a streamlined machine designed to make American visitors feel safe and comfortable. The local economy relies entirely on this cross-border flow. Clinics often employ strategies to mimic American standards, from interior design to sterilization practices, and staff are sometimes encouraged to minimize their Mexican accents. The local police force prioritizes the protection of the dental industry, ensuring that tourists feel secure despite the region’s broader issues with cartel violence.

However, the town’s reliance on American money creates a complex dynamic for the locals. While tourists cross the border with ease, many of the workers who serve them cannot. A significant number of the street promoters are deportees who grew up in the United States. Their fluency in American English makes them effective at comforting nervous patients, yet they work within sight of a home they can no longer return to.

For visitors like retirees living on fixed incomes, Los Algodones offers a solution to a broken healthcare system, allowing them to afford treatments like full mouth restorations that would otherwise be out of reach. For the residents of Molar City, the town represents a livelihood built on the pain of their neighbors, maintained by a careful performance of safety and familiarity.