You may know John Green as a Youtuber, a podcaster, or the mega best-selling author of Looking for Alaska, The Fault in Our Stars, Turtles All the Way Down, and The Anthropocene Reviewed.

His latest book is called Everything Is Tuberculosis. It’s a deep-dive into one of the oldest and deadliest threats to humankind.

“If you told me six years ago that my next book would be about tuberculosis, I would have been duly surprised,” John says. “I did not think of tuberculosis as being really much of anything. I thought it was a disease of the past… not a present-tense phenomenon.”

Tuberculosis is in fact the single most lethal infectious disease in the history of the world. It’s been infecting and killing humans for millennia. What drew John to the topic is that TB is still killing over a million people every year, despite the fact that we already have a cure.

In Everything Is Tuberculosis, John writes about how foreign policy and corporate greed have made it so hard to fight the disease today. He also explores the history of tuberculosis, and all of the unexpected ways TB has shaped our world.

Learn more about Everything Is Tuberculosis.