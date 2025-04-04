A Walking Tour with Mr. Memphis

Earlier this year, producer Chris Berube went to Memphis, Tennessee for a story about the Memphis Pyramid (check that out here!) While in town, Chris also had the chance to spend a day with Jimmy Ogle, the former historian for Shelby County. Ogle is a repository for Memphis history, and has done pretty much every interesting job in the city. He was manager of the Mud Island attraction park and the local Smithsonian Museum, he was a clock operator for the Memphis Grizzlies NBA team, he managed a riverboat company, lead dozens of city walking tours, and finally, he served as Duckmaster at the historic Peabody Hotel (it’s what it sounds like). Ogle is so closely tied to Memphis, he has his own Brass Note on the Memphis Walk of Fame. In this episode, Chris and Jimmy set out to uncover some of the most notable, 99PI-friendly sites in Bluff City, including stops at the city’s historic manhole covers and street signs, a history lesson on Beale Street, the new home for a very old-looking statue, and a tour of an immersive experience moving into the city’s historic River Museum.