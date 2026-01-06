Mini-Stories: Volume 22

Happy 2026 beautiful nerds! We are back and ready to kick off this new year with a fresh batch of mini stories.

The Racing Swimsuit with Jeyca Medina Gleason

This short story centers on the LZR racer: a racing suit that Speedo launched back in 2008. And the thing that made the LZR racer so controversial is that Speedo really took advantage of the fact that World Aquatics, the organization in charge of six aquatics sports including swimming, was pretty lenient on what could be considered fabric. But the Olympic committee took a look and wasn’t quite so certain.

Secrets of the Titanic with Joe Rosenberg

Everyone knows the story of the Titanic. But Joe dug deeper, and found a survivor whose experience was a bit different, someone who served on two other ships nearly identical to the Titanic, only to see each of them meet with disaster.

Dude with an Art-o-Mat with Kurt Kohlstedt

Finally, Kurt discusses Art-o-Mats, converted cigarette machines that now dispense artwork instead of cigs. What started out as a ‘dude with a project’ scenario has grown, spread, and evolved in amazing ways.

Thus concludes our year-wrapping minis. No doubt we’ll be back next year if you want to throw ideas on Discord or Reddit.