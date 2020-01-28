Episode 387

The Worst Video Game Ever

Category

Technology

Producer

Photo via Sidedoor

Deep within the National Museum of American History’s vaults is a battered Atari case containing what’s known as “the worst video game of all time.” The game is E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and it was so bad that not even the might of Steven Spielberg could save it. It was so loathsome that all remaining copies were buried deep in the desert. And it was so horrible that it’s blamed for the collapse of the American home video game industry in the early 1980s.

More than 154 million treasures fill the Smithsonian’s vaults, but where public view ends, Sidedoor begins. With the help of biologists, artists, historians, archaeologists, zookeepers, and astrophysicists, host Lizzie Peabody sneaks listeners through Smithsonian’s side door to search for stories that can’t be found anywhere else. Find out more about Sidedoor: A Podcast from the Smithsonian here!

Credits

Production

Sidedoor Smithsonian is hosted by Lizzie Peabody. The rest of the team includes Justin O’Neill, Jason Orfanon, Ann Conanan, Ellen Rolfes, Caitlin Shaffer, Jess Sadeq, Lara Koch, and Sharon Bryant, with support from John Barth, Jason Saldanha and Genevieve Sponsler at PRX. Sidedoor is mixed by Tarek Fouda. Music by Breakmaster Cylinder

Leave a Comment

Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Technology

All Categories

Playlist