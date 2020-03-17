Roman Mars Describes Things As They Are

Hello beautiful, homebound nerds. If I sound a little different, it’s because I’m recording this at home. I am not sick, you hopefully aren’t either, but many of us are staying home so that we don’t inadvertently become vectors for a virus, whose impact we don’t fully understand.

This is the right thing to do. We are all part of one big ecosystem and if any part of us gets sick, we all suffer — we are in this together.

So, my job in this world is to tell stories about all thought that goes into the things most people don’t think about. And since many of us are stuck at home, maybe alone or lonely, I thought we’d spend some time exploring this place we call home together — just you and me.

Sound good?