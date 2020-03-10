Map Quests: Political, Physical and Digital

As Polish-American scientist and philosopher Alfred Korzybski observed in the early 1900s: “the map is not the territory it represents, but, if correct, it has a similar structure to the territory, which accounts for its usefulness.” The point, in part, is that maps are representations of places rather than substitutes for reality, which has various physical and philosophical implications. At the same time, though, the flow of data from places to maps is not always one-directional — maps may be representations of reality, but they can shape reality, too.

The Third-Order Enclave by Kurt Kohlstedt

Maps of the United States feature a small but noticeable bump up in the middle — a spot where Minnesota seems to protrude into Canada. This unusual location, known as the Northwest Angle (or simply: the Angle) is technically accessible by boat, but is what’s known as a “practical exclave” — practically speaking, a normal person who wants to get there overland by car or otherwise has to go through Canada, stopping at shacks to video call a border agent or using an app to check in on their way in and back out. So it’s not impossible, but it takes some extra work.

Exclaves and enclaves can get confusing, in part because there is some overlap between them, but also because there are subsets within them — like exclaves are classified as “practical” or “semi.” Alaska, for instance, is considered the world’s largest “semi-exclave” because while it isn’t contiguous with the Lower 48, it does border international waters extensively, making it less cut off than some. Adding even more complexity, some enclaves are also nested within one another. In Europe, for instance, there are a number of Dutch enclaves that are situated inside Belgian enclaves that in turn reside in the Netherlands.

But none of these exclaves, enclaves or counter-enclaves quite compares to the situation with Dahala Khagrabari, historically the most complexly nested enclave in the world. In this case, there was a piece of India inside a piece of Bangladesh inside a piece of India inside of Bangladesh — the only known third-order enclave in history.

The modest, two-acre parcel at the center of this mess was owned by a Bangladeshi farmer who would wake up in Bangladesh and cross into India to farm his land. This record-setting enclave was eliminated in 2015, however, during the latest in a series of cross-border land swaps between the two countries. Residents were given the choice to stay in place or move “back” across the border into their “home” country.

Triangulation Stations by Joe Rosenberg

Technically known as “triangulation stations,” there are a series of markers spread out across Great Britain that most people refer to as “trig points.” They look simple, modest and utilitarian at a glance, but they mark the culmination of a centuries-long effort to archive something unprecedented: a complete topographical map of Great Britain.

With the Age of Exploration in Europe came an increased interest in colonization, but also an era of nation-state with standing armies, which required spatially accurate maps. Even as maps became more sophisticated, most of them were still limited in scope to specific towns or areas and many were also riddled with errors. The idea of a complete and accurate map of a country, which the world takes for granted today, was nowhere to be seen.

Finally, in 1744, the famous Cassini family of scientists in France created the first topographically accurate national map. The process was painstaking and piecemeal, and Britain wanted to do the same. Still, the whole-map approach they took wasn’t complete until 1853, 62 years after it was officially started. Then in the 1930s, they did a re-triangulation, to get more granular measurements, which took another 29 years.

The trig pillars still dotting the countryside are actually from the re-triangulation. They share an identical shape for the purposes of mounting the same surveying equipment from one point to the next. Today, around 6,200 remain and all of them (at least originally) were within sight of at least two others, spread across the entire island.

So far, only one person has claimed to visit them all, a 59-year-old man named Rob Woodall. He is part of a small but flourishing community of people called “trig-baggers” who like to visit and catalog trig points. It took him over ten years to accomplish his goal, in part because some of the pillars are in really remote places or located on military or private property. Some have been destroyed or moved, too, over time, for instance along coastlines that have eroded this past century.

Woodall is also quick to note that these more visible markers are just the tip of an infrastructural iceberg. Surveying markers and marks are all around us, including less obvious ones like benchmarks or cut marks. Most cut marks have the same symbol, made up of three converging lines, called the King’s Broad Arrow. Once you know to look out for it, you can start to see these little arrows everywhere in the UK, or their analogues in other countries around the world.

Pokémon STOP by Vivian Le

Occoquan, Virginia is one of those quiet, historical towns where wealthy middle-aged people go away for the weekend and buy art and BoHo clothing in small boutiques and then stroll along the waterfront, or at least, it was. Artist Lauren Jacobs was excited when in 2015 she won a juried place in a cooperative gallery in Occoquan called The Artists’ Undertaking, both to have an outlet for her work and to be part of a group of other like-minded artistic community. Her earthy, surreal mixed-media paintings and sculptures sold well for a while… until Pokémon GO came to town.

Released in 2016, this interactive game that places digital critters in physical locations had impacts on various real-world locations, but thanks to a confluence of algorithmic determinations and walkability, Occoquan was hit hard with an influx of players. For the uninitiated, Pokémon GO is a phone-based augmented reality game that encourages users to get out of their houses and “catch ‘em all.” The game utilizes Google Maps and an app called Ingress to distribute gaming elements in the real world. Suddenly, this quiet old getaway town in Virginia was flooded with wannabe Pokémon GO “trainers.” The general consensus of the town is that this is something to capitalize on — they host Pokemon-themed events and one company even started selling tickets to “Pokemon cruise” that would take Pokemon GO players down the Occaquon river at just the right speed to hit PokeStops.

Lauren Jacobs has actually played and enjoyed the game, but at the same time, her gallery and many other businesses in the area depended on a particular clientele, and a lot of their usual buyers stopped coming to town in the wake of this shift turned off by the crowds of iPhone-wielding Magikarp hunters. Even though there were a ton of new potential patrons in the area, Pokémon GO tourists were more likely to buy snacks and inexpensive souvenirs rather than mixed-media installations or hand-painted ostrich eggs.

Some artists at the gallery started to adapt their work accordingly, producing things that can be created quickly and sold cheaply. Jacobs explains that one of the painters at the gallery developed a mass-assembly process, lining the canvases up in a row and adding the same elements to each down the line as she worked. Many artists who refused to compromise their artistic vision have left, including Jacobs. The shift in clientele had an impact on other small businesses too with mom and pop shops shutting down for good.

Augmented reality apps like Pokémon GO can shift local economies, but also cause other issues. This seemingly innocuous game has led to a fair amount of trespassing on private property and forced cities to rethink zoning laws. More broadly, it raises questions about how to regulate digital spaces overlaid on real-world places. Perhaps Pokémon GO was just a blip on the radar of 2016, or maybe it’s a harbinger of AR technology that will reshape the space around us, for better or worse.