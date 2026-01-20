Years ago, the Third Coast International Audio Festival hosted a competition for short-form audio documentaries called ShortDocs. The idea for the challenge was simple: invite people to make three-minute stories inspired by a theme or prompt. Listening back to these documentaries is a reminder of what’s possible with audio. It also shows how the whole medium benefits when there’s a place for all kinds of storytelling. However, in recent years, long-form, conversation-type podcasts dominate. That’s made finding a home for short-form, experimental audio harder than ever. Which is why Julie Shapiro and her creative partner, John DeLore, created Audio Flux.

Audio Flux is a modern take on ShortDocs. A new home for short-form, bold, innovative storytelling. Twice a year, the Audio Flux team invites people to create a story inspired by a specific challenge. And the results are often stunning and praiseworthy. The show was recently recognized by The New Yorker as one of the best podcasts of 2025. So today we’re sharing a handful of Audio Flux stories that will hopefully change what you think a podcast can be.

